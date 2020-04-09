Octavia Books finds a way to deliver orders to Orleans Parish residents!

NEW ORLEANS – A local book store is keeping their service around thanks to the immense efforts of their staff!



Octavia books is a place that’s brought reading wonderland to Uptown residents since 2000!

“I think that’s great!”



For the first and only time since hurricane Katrina, the small business is closed for browsing leaving many books on the shelves. Luckily, the owner had a plan!



“Social media is one of the major ways we can keep in touch with people” Co-Owner, Tom Lowenburg told WGNO. “We can show people what’s in the store a few books at a time.”



Customers are invited to visit their website at octaviabooks.com. If you like something, you can purchase the item there or make a payment over the phone during store hours.



Octavia Books is open Monday through Saturday between 10 AM and 6 PM and on Sunday between 10 AM and 5 PM.



The inside is closed but people are still encouraged to visit the outside. “They’re looking at puzzles in our front window and they’re picking up books curbside.”



The Octavia Books’ staff is also using their personal cars to make free deliveries. As long as a customer has $25 or more on their order, and they live in Orleans Parish.

“It’s worth it because we need to get books to our customers” Lowenburg told us.

“I think that’s so awesome! So, I think it’s really cool that they’re trying to keep it open and do what they can do and we definitely want to do what we can to support them” New Orleans Resident, Kelsey Grzegorczyk said.



As soon as this pandemic ends, Octavia Books is looking forward to some big plans!

“Being able to have some great author events in the store and and being able to fine out what everybody’s story is.”

If you know of a small business conquering this pandemic, please email Rachael O’Neil at roneil@wgno.com.