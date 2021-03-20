Ochsner set to host 24-hour COVID-19 vaccine festival

NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner is hosting a 24-hour vaccination festival next week at the Shrine on Airline in Metairie, La.

The event will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning and wrap up at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Ochsner says 6,500 first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered, making this the largest vaccination event in the state.

To make an appointment you can go to myochsner.org or give them a call. All those administered will be automatically signed up for their second dose at the next 24-hour event in April.

