Ochsner remembers those lost from COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health held a moment of silence Tuesday night in memory of those killed and impacted by COVID-19 over the last year.

A small group gathered outside the hospital’s main campus with candles for a moment of silence.

The course of the pandemic has been trying for the world, but especially healthcare workers and those on the frontline. Hospitals faced a critical shortage of beds, personal protective equipment and staff.

Although COVID cases are on the decline and restrictions are loosening, the hospital is stressing it is important to continue wearing a mask, social distance and avoid large gatherings. Medical leaders urge the community to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is your turn.