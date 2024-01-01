LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Ochsner Lafayette General announced that the first baby of 2024 came in just after midnight.
According to Ochsner Lafayette General, Braleigh, a baby girl, was born at 12:21 a.m. Monday morning, weighing 8 pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 22.5” long. Braleigh is the second child to Briana Gotch and Terence Simmons of Carencro. Her big sister, 7-year-old Brielle, is eager to meet her.
The medical staff at Ochsner LGMC ensured a safe and comfortable delivery. As is tradition when welcoming the first birth in the New Year, Ochsner LGMC gifted the parents with a stroller, baby monitors, a case of diapers, wipes and a diaper bag filled with essential baby items.
