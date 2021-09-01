Ochsner in full recovery mode after impact from Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Ochsner reports they are making great progress recovering from Hurricane Ida. Over the past 24 hours, Ochsner has surveyed damages on all facilities and created a plan to get services back up and running.

Ochsner Chief Medical Officer says Ochsner is focusing on COVID-19. He said it is very concerning that people are leaving the state to evacuate and gather in small areas with large groups, he is anticipating an increase in COVID-19 cases for the state.

“COVID-19 is not gone, we are still in a pandemic, we are working to get testing sites back up,” said Hart.

Due to the Hurricane, Ochsner has seen an increase in emergency room visits. Hart says it’s a mixture of COVID-19 patients, storm-related injuries, and other medical issues. He says there’s been a difficult time moving patients because there is no place for them to go. As of now, the emergency rooms are full.

Ochsner President Warner Thomas says new clinic openings in the New Orleans area are expected to reopen on Thursday. All updates on outpatient and clinical openings are listed on the Ochsner website.

Thomas says he is concerned about hospitals becoming overwhelmed.

Ochsner is offering free virtual care to Hurricane Ida evacuees by using the Ochsner app, use the code “IDA” for your free visit.

Ochsner reports:

770 COVID patients are still being cared for across Ochsner facilities.

300 employees are currently quarantined for COVID-19

All surgeries remain closed and emergency rooms are now functional

Ochsner is working on a team shifts to give employees a work/life balance.

Ochsner had generator issues in the Bayou locations

Ochsner working to provide essential products to employees in need