Ochsner Health discharges 1,500th COVID-19 patient

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Health is pleased to announce the discharge of its 1,500th COVID-19 patient from Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans.

Hospital staff cheered on Kathleen Bennett as she exited the hospital to reunite with her family on Monday, April 20.

This important milestone occurred just over one month after Ochsner admitted its first COVID-19 patient on March 9.

Ochsner Health is caring for approximately one-third of Louisiana’s COVID-19 patients.

Kathleen Bennett, aged 57, was admitted to OMC – New Orleans on March 27, 2020 and later required a stay in the ICU where she experienced complications related to COVID-19.

Bennett was on a ventilator for approximately 12 days.

Bennett also suffers from and received treatment for Lupus, an autoimmune condition.

Bennett has made an incredible recovery and will be completing her quarantine in Kansas with family.

Bennett’s care team, including Dr. Allison Leonard and Dr. Marianne Maumus with Hospital Medicine, and other specialties will continue to care for her virtually via telemedicine.

Bennett reunited with her granddaughter in style, with nurses, physicians and staff at OMC – New Orleans cheering her on and a musician playing “When the Saints go Marching In.”

Dr. Maumus and other members of her care team walked alongside Bennett to wish her well.

The joyful moment marks a positive milestone for New Orleans, which has been significantly impacted by COVID-19 since March.

The heroic efforts of Ochsner’s nurses, providers and staff have been recognized through the Ochsner Heroes program, which highlights the lifesaving work being done each day across the region.

