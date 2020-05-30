Nurse stole painkillers from VA clinic in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A nurse has pleaded guilty to stealing painkillers from the VA clinic where she worked. U.S. Attorney David Joseph says in a news release that 40-year-old Jolie King of Alexandria pleaded guilty Thursday in Alexandria federal court to taking the drugs from the VA urgent care clinic in Pineville. She said she took them for her own use. King said she’d use a randomly chosen patient’s name to log into the narcotics supply cabinet. Over 13 months, she took two vials of morphine and 31 of hydromorphone.