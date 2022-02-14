METAIRIE, LA (WGNO) Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is helping to lead Governor John Bel Edwards’ new task force to significantly reduce litter in Louisiana. Nungesser says that as more people begin to travel again, the state needs to prepare like anyone would who is expecting company.

The task force will have its first meeting on February 15 in Baton Rouge.

Nungesser says he wants to see more funding made available to fight litter. He says shopping malls and big box stores should be required to have trash cans near their parking lots. Also, he wants to see more trash cans along roads and more volunteer groups adopting stretches of highways.

He also wants to see people who litter pay the price. He says the fine is nearly $1,000. And he also has a plan for people who can’t afford to pay it.

“People say, ‘Well what if you can’t afford it?’ You need to go out there and pickup trash. I’d like to see them wear a shirt, ‘I littered Louisiana, that’s why I’m out here.’ I guarantee you they won’t litter again.”

Edwards wants the task force to supply its plan in June. Until then, it will have monthly planning meetings.