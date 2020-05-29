Nunez Community College announces partnership with CareerStep Online Training Solutions

NEW ORLEANS – CareerStep is a leading online healthcare training provider.

The new training programs are available online and over 18 medical career paths! Programs are self-paced and can be completed in a few weeks or up to a year. Some of the options are Medical Billing and Coding, Veterinary Assistant, Healthcare IT Professional, and many more. Several programs include onsite externships including Medical Assistant, Dental Assistant, and Pharmacy Technician.

All programs include national certification vouchers and up to $400 towards a laptop. Training is 100% online (except externships), includes all materials (such as kits and textbooks) needed for completion, and range from $1,999 to $3,999. Additional Louisiana College partners include Louisiana State University (LSU), LSU-Alexandria, LSU-Shreveport, University of Lafayette, and South Louisiana Community College.

This exciting partnership provides the local workforce with a low-cost pathway into the growing healthcare sector with short-term training that can lay the foundation for a long term career.

For more information, visit https://partner.careerstep.com/nunez.