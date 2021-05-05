Now hiring! 100 employers in hospitality industry looking to hire at ‘Job Fest’

NEW ORLEANS– Today a major job fair was held at the Ernest Morial Convention Center for folks looking for a variety of life-long careers within the New Orleans tourism industry.

“I got my resumes here, so I’m going to hand those out and talk to as many people as possible,” Evangeline Hills is currently un-employed and ready to work.

“Instead of being cooped up with my kids all day, it’ll definitely be something I’m looking forward to,” she said.

She’s hoping to find a new job in the hospitality industry at Job Fest held at the Convention Center, where 100 employers are looking to hire.

“These jobs today have competitive wages, good benefits, opportunity for life, career advancement. There are entry-level, management jobs, executive jobs, a little bit of something for everyone,” Kelly Schulz with New Orleans & Company said.

There are restaurant jobs at places like Emeril’s or Commander’s Palace and jobs at hotels like the Royal Sonesta or The Four Seasons.

“I found a bunch of positions that I like and am interested in. I will go online and apply for them,” Gerald Jones said.

This Job Fest is mutually beneficial to those hiring and those looking to hire. Tourism leaders say the pandemic greatly affected the tourism and hospitality industry and now this Job Fest is a step in getting everything back on track.

“We will need to get some of New Orleans’ best and brightest to fill these vacant jobs right now,” Schulz said.

As for Evangeline—she’s very optimistic about her future.

“I’m more than ready. There’s nothing I can’t do if I put my mind to it. Put me in a position to win and I’m going to make it happen,” she said.

To see a list of of employers, click HERE.