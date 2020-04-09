Not to worry: Girl Scout Cookie Sales will go on, girls pledge to stay active.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- We are all trying to stay busy, while staying apart. The Girl Scout Organization is focusing on what they can do right now, rather than what they can’t. The troops are still meeting and the girls are staying active.

Even though we are all stuck at home. Girl Scout in Louisiana are using their time wisely. They are writing songs, making medical gear and even learning about the great outdoors, virtually.

Especially the Girls Scouts in Louisiana East, they are not letting coronavirus stop them.

“Hi my name is Carolyn and I am a junior Girl Scout in Troop 20829. Hi my name is Katie and I’m a Brownie in 20829 as well,” said Carolyn and Katie Boes, Troop 20829.

The Boes sisters are using this off time to connect with new friends and old by singing.

“Okay, we will sing. ‘Make new friends. Keep the old. One is silver and the other gold,’” the sisters sang.

Trying to keep their spirits up and staying busy is what the scouts are focusing on.

“It’s been a little bit lonely but, I’ve also had a good time doing it too because we have zoom meetings to work on our different badges with the rest of our Girl Scout Troop,” explained Carolyn Boes.

“Right now, more than ever, Girl Scouts is really relevant and it’s a perfect opportunity for Girl Scouts as an organization and our council with Louisiana East to make sure we are focusing on that girl,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “And, making leaders of tomorrow. Even though, it’s an adverse time we rise above that and say, where the opportunity.”

And, the opportunity that they’ve found is creating new programs online that still support the four pillars of life skills, entrepreneurship, outdoors and STEM.

“I have been doing a lot of the Girl Scout activities including making masks for my families and earning some of the badges, and basically crafting. We made cards for the nursing home and we donated cookies,” the Boes sisters told us.

All of these new opportunities are giving the scouts a new chance to earn another badge.

You don’t have to be in a Troop to do these activities. Anyone, boy or girl, young or old can go to the Girl Scouts of America Website to check out the programs.