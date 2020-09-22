Not good enough: Saints offense not in sync in loss to Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints hands the ball off to Alvin Kamara #41 in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Through two games, the Saints offense continues to run on less than capacity.

New Orleans scored 17 points in the first 25 minutes, but could manage only a fourth quarter touchdown the rest of the way in a 34-24 loss to the Raiders Monday night in Las Vegas.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was 26 of 38 passing for 312 yards, one touchdown, and an interception.

The interception, late in the second quarter, was costly. It set up a Las Vegas field goal that tied the game at 17 at the half.

Brees said the Saints offense is not in sync, yet.

The Saints ran only 57 offensive plays. The Raiders ran 76.