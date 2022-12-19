COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) – As this frigid Christmas approaches, you might consider a new house guest.

The staff at the Northshore Humane Society say these temperatures are the lowest they’ve seen in quite some time, and they want their animals, especially the dogs, to have a cozy Christmas, too.

The dogs at the Northshore Humane Society have an inside area that can be enclosed during freezing temperatures, but the 70-year-old building isn’t exactly what you would consider warm.

“So, not only is it going to be getting really, really cold this time, and of course they have blankets, they have their indoor run, but it’s still pretty chilly for them,” Northshore Human Society Director of Operations Alexandra Coogan said. “But not only is that going on, but we have the holiday season, so we have our animal care staff who will come and care for them and feed them, but after that, they go home to their families, too.”

The Northshore Humane Society is hoping to get their more than 150 dogs into temporary foster homes ahead of Christmas.

“So, all you have to do is show up,” Coogan said. “We give you everything that you need: kennel, food. And you just return them after the holiday, and of course if you fall in love, you can foster fail and adopt.”

Those interested in temporarily fostering an animal can pick one up as early as Tuesday. The staff says the process is simple.

“Just come on by. You don’t have to pre-apply, anything like that,” Coogan said. “You don’t even have to know what you’re looking for. Just come by; we’ll have our staff and our volunteers here to give you all the supplies you need and give you a tour, so we can find the right one.”

If you’re not in the position to foster an animal, there are other ways to help the pets at the Northshore Humane Society.

“There’s a cute little wish list [with] a few things that they want, so you can just pluck off one of these ornaments, and you just drop it off here, and we’ll be posting a video soon after the holidays of the animals opening these gifts and enjoying them,” Coogan said.

Although the cats have a better chance staying warm because of their accommodations, people can temporarily foster a cat.

If you’re interested, visit the Northshore Humane Society at 20384 Harrison Ave. in Covington Tuesday, Dec. 20 through Thursday, Dec. 22 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

