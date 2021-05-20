Northshore experiencing minor flooding

MADISONVILLE, La. — Flooding remains a big concern for many communities across South Louisiana.

In St. Tammany Parish, Mandeville and Madisonville are just two spots on the Northshore seeing flooding.

Along LA 22 in Madisonville, some have moved their cars to higher ground. The waterfront property so many desire is expanding more than residents want.

The big issue in many communities inundated with rain is rivers and creeks have nowhere to drain until they spill over their banks.

“Right here, it’s not normally this bad,” said Mandeville resident Rod Markovits. “Across the bridge is the condos and the water is moving everyone out.”

Near the Anchor restaurant, the dock is covered and the nearby park is flooded.

With the flood water, there’s added danger.

“The water is dirty,” Markovits said. “There’s alligators and other things coming in.”

Residents are remaining optimistic the forecast will improve.

“We’re looking forward to the sunshine to come back and we’re going to look on the bright side,” said Naomi Smith.