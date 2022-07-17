NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is actively investigating a shooting in the Downtown area that sent a woman to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The crime is currently labeled as an aggravated battery by shooting.

According to the NOPD, a call came in at about 12:25 p.m. reporting gunshots near the corner of Basin and Canal Streets. When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to an unknown area of her body.

She was taken to a local hospital by EMS for treatment but her condition has not been updated as of now, according to the NOPD. Anyone with information on the incident can call First District officers at (504)658-6010.