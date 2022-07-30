NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An overnight carjacking attempt in Algiers Friday, ended with one woman shot, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The incident happened just after 8 p.m.

According to the NOPD, a man and a woman were inside of a vehicle in the 3100 block of Aurora Dr. when two men with guns approached them demanding that they get out of the car. One of the suspects fired a shot that hit the woman in her shoulder.

The woman was taken to the hospital by EMS, her condition is not known. The NOPD says the man did not report any injuries during the incident.

No further details are available at this time. Officers are in the process of gathering evidence and information to find the possible suspects and motives.

Anyone with additional on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.