NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a fatal crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on Friday evening. According to the report, a BMW sedan was traveling eastbound on Tchoupitoulas Street when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway and struck the nearby flood wall, coming to rest in the grass near the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Felicity streets.

There were two occupants in the BMW at the time of the crash, including the driver. The passenger, an adult female, was declared dead at the scene while the adult male behind the wheel sustained injuries that required medical treatment at the hospital.

Investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6205.