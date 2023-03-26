NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police department is looking for a man who held a woman hostage early Sunday morning (March 26th).

Police say a man asked a woman for a ride home to the intersection of Broadway St. and Earhart Blvd. Once they arrived he pulled out a gun and demanded she keeps driving.

When they got around the corner to Carrollton and Walmsely the woman jumped out and ran for help.

The man also escaped the vehicle and fled the scene.

