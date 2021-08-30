NOPD urges people to stay home, remain sheltered in place

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Despite Ida moving out and daylight arriving Monday, law enforcement in New Orleans wants people to stay home and off the roads.

“Now is not the time to leave your home. There is no power. Trees, limbs, and lines are down everywhere. It is not safe to leave your home right now. Please remain sheltered in place,” tweeted New Orleans Police.

Authorities warned power lines were down throughout the area and 911 service remained out.

“Although severe weather has passed, continue to stay indoors, off roads & avoid hazards,” tweeted the city of New Orleans.

All of New Orleans lost power right around sunset Sunday as the hurricane blew ashore on the 16th anniversary of Katrina, leading to an uneasy night of pouring rain and howling wind. The weather died down shortly before dawn, and people began carefully walking around neighborhoods with flashlights, dodging downed light poles, pieces of roofs and branches.

Entergy said the only power in New Orleans was coming from generators, the city’s emergency office tweeted, citing “catastrophic transmission damage.” The city relies on Entergy for backup power for its stormwater pumps. New Orleans’ levees underwent major improvements after Katrina, but Ida posed its biggest test since that disaster.

No major flooding was reported inside the flood control system that protect New Orleans, but with communications spotty and no power, the extent of the damage across the city was not immediately clear.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)