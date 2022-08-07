NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after an incident near Chef Menteur Highway Sunday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Officers say the victim suffered from apparent trauma to his body.

According to the NOPD, officers found an unidentified man unresponsive in the 3900 block of Downman Road just after 5:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

No further details are available at the moment but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine what happened to the victim. Officers are also in search of a motive and possible suspect.