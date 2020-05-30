NOPD to reopen police headquarters to the public on June 1

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD will reopen police headquarters to the public beginning Monday, June 1. Moving forward, the headquarters will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

NOPD says that during phase one of the reopening process, there will be limited access and limited services offered to the public at NOPD headquarters. Anyone entering headquarters will be required to wear a face mask for the safety of all parties involved. No more than four individuals will be allowed in the front lobby at any given time.

There are also new hours to obtain records. Those will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. All in-person services available to the public include background checks, police reports, letters of good conduct, subpoena requests and public records requests. All transactions will take place on the first floor of NOPD Headquarters.

Anyone with questions regarding available public services at NOPD Headquarters should contact the Management Services Bureau at 504-658-5488.