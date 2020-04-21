NOPD to conduct seatbelt checkpoints

The NOPD’s Traffic Division will conduct seatbelt checkpoints throughout the city. The NOPD will also use these checkpoints to provide information regarding the current stay-at home order in place within Orleans Parish due to the current COVID-19 public health crisis.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell recently extended the city’s stay-at-home mandate through May 16th. The vehicle checkpoints will continue while the order is in place.

The New Orleans Health Department issued further guidance last month mandating residents to stay home except for essential needs such as health care, food, supplies or essential jobs. Personal recreation is allowed, but not in groups. Citizens are urged to avoid close contact with others when leaving home for essential activities.