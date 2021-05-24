NOPD: Teen wanted for questioning in Morel Street homicide investigation

Tyrone Steele (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is searching for 18-year-old Tyrone Steele, who may possess information about a homicide in the 7500 block of Morel Street on Feb. 16.

Steele has been identified by NOPD Homicide Unit detectives as a person of interest in this investigation.

Steele is not currently wanted on criminal charges.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of Steele is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.