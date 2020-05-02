NOPD Swears in Recruit Class #188

New Orleans – 19 more New Orleans Police officers are hitting the streets after graduating the NOPD Police Academy on May 1, 2020 (today).

Recruits in class #188 were sworn in and given their assignments. The newly minted officers represent a diverse class. Among today’s graduates, 14 have college degrees, four are military veterans, eight are from Louisiana while the rest are from eight other states, and one recruit even from Germany.

Despite the challenges our city faces while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the NOPD continues to move forward with efforts to keep our city safe.