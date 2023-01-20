NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a homicide that took place in the Tremé area on January 15.

According to reports, officers responded to a shooting around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street. When they arrived on the scene officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported via EMS to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The victim was later identified as 42-year-old Leonard Olidge.

Through investigation, detectives have identified the man, pictured above, as a suspect in this incident.

Anyone with information about the identity of this suspect or other information about this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

