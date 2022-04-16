NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is actively searching for a 29-year-old man connected to an armed robbery that occurred Friday in the 8000 block of Lakeshore Drive.



Bryan Sanford (Photo: NOPD)

According to the report, Bryan Sanford entered the victim’s vehicle while brandishing a firearm, took her belongings and demanded to be driven to Metairie.

Once they arrived at the dropoff location, Sanford exited the vehicle with the stolen items and fled the scene.

Detectives positively identified Sanford as the person responsible. Sanford is wanted on the following charges:

Armed Robbery

Kidnapping

Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Anyone with information regarding the incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.