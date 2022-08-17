Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and finding the man they say is wanted for an August 14 armed robbery in the St. Roch area. Officers say the crime happened in the early morning hours.

According to the NOPD, at about 1:30 on that Sunday, the suspect reportedly pulled out a gun and robbed two people in the 100 block of Pauger Street. He took their wallets which had cash, debit/credit, and ID cards inside, one victim’s wallet was later found.

The alleged suspect is described as a black man, late teens to early ’20s, about 5’8”, medium build, and short hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood raised and front printed graphic design, a white one-strap sling bag, black pants, and black shoes.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.