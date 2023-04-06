All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man responsible for identity theft in Gentilly.

Around 2:00 a.m. Monday (March 27th) a man reported his car stolen in the 5100 block of Touro Street.

Sometime after surveillance video captured the suspect, pictured above, using the victim’s credit card.

Anyone with information as to the identity of this suspect or with other information about this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

