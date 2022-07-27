Disclaimer: All parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying the person they say is wanted for a shooting in Mid-City at the beginning of June. Part of the incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

Investigations reveal the suspect allegedly shot a victim in a parking lot in the 3300 block of Tulane Avenue on June 11. Cameras in the area, caught the alleged suspect running from the scene with a gun in hand.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

