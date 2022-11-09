NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s one of the last two areas the New Orleans Police Department has not been found in compliance with when it comes to the federal consent decree. Bias-free policing.

On Wednesday afternoon in federal court, the NOPD presented a PowerPoint to the court and federal monitors showcasing their efforts to improve in the area.

It highlighted various classes focusing on LGBTQ+ awareness and fair and impartial policing.

As for communication, the department now has 11 authorized interpreters, even showing a video of one in action.

When it comes to hiring, the department’s psychologist will screen applicants, asking specific questions that could reflect bias.

At a public meeting Wednesday night, federal monitors said the NOPD is heading the right direction, but not everyone agrees.

“I think NOPD, like all other police agencies routinely harms people that are black, brown, poor, queer, sex workers, girls and women,” said New Orleans resident Mahroh Jahangiri. “We are extremely vulnerable to police harm by NOPD and I don’t think the consent decree is going to change that or has changed that.”

“They’re doing what they need to do to get it here,” said federal monitor over the consent decree Jonathan Aroni. “They’re working very hard and very cooperatively with us and the Department of Justice.”

The police department just completed its first bias-free audit. The findings will be reviewed in the coming months. That audit is set to happen annually now.

As for the next public hearing, it’ll be held on December 14th at 3:00 p.m. in federal court.