NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in Mid City has left a man dead.

The New Orleans Police Department says the incident happened at the intersection of Ulloa and South Pierce streets around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday. At the scene, police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died. There is no word yet on his identity.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

