NOPD seeks Person of Interest in Poydras Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking to identify and locate a subject identified as a person of interest for questioning in the investigation of a shooting that occurring early Easter Sunday in the 0-10 block of Poydras Street near Spanish Plaza.
The pictured unknown female subject below is believed to have accompanied the perpetrator in this incident, which reportedly began as a verbal altercation that escalated before the perpetrator shot the victim and fled.
The pictured person of interest is not wanted on criminal charges at this time.
However, NOPD Eighth District detectives feel this individual has knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to interview her.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured person of interest is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.