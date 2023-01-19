NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide that took place in the 1400 block of Bienville Street in July.

Through their investigation, detectives have identified 31-year-old Keenon Mansion, pictured above, as a person of interest in this investigation.

Mansion is not a wanted suspect in this incident, but detectives believe he could have critical information in the case.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mansion, or with additional information in this incident is asked to call Homicide detectives at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.