NOPD seeking vehicle stolen, suspect in First District armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking to locate a vehicle reported as stolen during the commission of an armed robbery on June 17 in the 3300 block of Grande Route St. John.

At about 1:20 p.m., a white 2003 Ford Escape bearing New Jersey license plate D87JBS was reported to have been stolen during an armed robbery incident. The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Grande Route St. John towards Esplanade Avenue. The vehicle is also described to have a WWOZ bumper sticker affixed to the rear driver side liftgate.

The suspect in this incident is described as a black male, possibly between 17 to 23 years of age with brown skin, a slim build, and small Afro hair style. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, beige shorts, and green backpack and was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.