NOPD seeking vehicle and suspects involved in an Eighth District aggravated assault

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating the suspected perpetrator of an aggravated assault with a firearm that occurred on June 17 at the intersection of Poydras and South Peters Street.

Acording to NOPD, at about 9:18 a.m., while stopped at a red light, a driver of the pictured black Chevrolet Impala sedan with possible partial license plate 7509 pulled up next to a city bus. At that time, the passenger of the vehicle allegedly pointed a handgun at the driver of the city bus.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.