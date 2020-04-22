NOPD needs help locating two suspects for a car burglary on Julia Street

The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying two suspects in the investigation of a vehicle burglary on February 19, 2020 in the 800 block of Julia Street.

The victim told police that she parked her vehicle in a parking garage at the location on February 19, 2020 at 8:10 p.m. She later returned to the location and discovered a window on her vehicle had been smashed, paint on the exterior driver door and the interior ransacked.

During the investigation, video surveillance revealed the pictured unknown black males enter the parking garage, attempt to use a paint can to smash the window and eventually use a brick to gain illegal entry into the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident or the pictured suspects is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.