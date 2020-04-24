NOPD Seeking Suspects in Seventh District Vehicle Burglary

The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating and identifying two suspects in the investigation of a vehicle burglary that occurred on April 20, 2020 in the 9600 block of Lake Forest Boulevard.

At about 12:15 p.m., the two pictured subjects were observed burglarizing vehicles in the parking lot of a business. The subjects were later observed south of the area at Hammond Street and Citrus Drive.

One suspect is described as a black male with a tall build, wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and a yellow baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as a black male with a short build, wearing a gray hooded jacket and black shorts.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.