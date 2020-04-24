NOPD Seeking Stolen Motorcycle in the Sixth District

Hahnville, La – President Matthew Jewell will host a webinar titled “St. Charles Parish: Business Reboot” on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. The business-focused webinar will provide information to help businesses navigate decisions regarding reopening and rebooting once the Governor’s stay at home orders expire. Guidance will be disseminated based on information provided by various federal and state leadership, as well as business associations. Participants are encouraged to register and submit questions ahead of time.

“There is a lot of information and resources available to assist businesses with deciding when it is appropriate to reopen and how to be successful when doing so,” said President Matthew Jewell. “I want to ensure business are well informed and prepared for when they are able to open and I hope we can make St. Charles Parish businesses even better than they were before. It is going to take time and a lot of work, but I am confident that by working together we will get there.”