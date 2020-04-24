NOPD Seeking Stolen Motorcycle in the Sixth District

ew Orleans – The NOPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a black 2007 Honda Shadow motorcycle stolen on April 21, 2020.
At around 3:05 p.m., the pictured unknown subject was captured on surveillance video approaching the motorcycle parked in the 900 block of Delachaise Street. The subject checked to see if the motorcycle steering was unlocked and then walked the vehicle in a riverbound direction on Delachaise Street.
Anyone with information regarding the location of the stolen motorcycle and/or the identity of the thief is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-822-903-STOP.