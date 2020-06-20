NOPD searching for these subjects, linked to auto theft in the Eighth District

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two subjects believed to be involved in an auto theft incident that occurred on June 15.

The NOPD says that at around 1:30 a.m., the pictured unknown subjects were captured on surveillance video entering the victim’s car that was parked in the 900 block of John Churchill Chase Street. The subjects fled the location in the victim’s car heading north on John Churchill Chase Street and then in an unknown direction. The vehicle was recovered approximately twelve hours later after being involved in a hit and run in the Seventh District.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the subjects is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.