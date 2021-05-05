NOPD searching for tenacious and sneaky theft suspects

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a team of theft suspects who are both tenacious and sneaky. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Tuesday, May 4, in the middle of the afternoon at a convenience store in the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard. The business’ security cameras recorded much of what happened.

In the video, you see a man pumping gas into a red pickup truck as a Mitsubishi SUV pulls up at a nearby pump. Seconds later, someone from the SUV sneaks over to the truck and, according to police, takes the key from inside it. Moments later, a second suspect appears in the video.

What follows is a series of attempts by the suspects to lure the man away from the truck so they can steal it. Keep in mind, they have the key, so the man cannot go anywhere.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.