NOPD searching for team of car burglars who targeted a hotel parking lot

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a team of car burglars who targeted the parking lot of a hotel in the New Orleans East area. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Monday, March 8, at about 9:30 in the morning. The hotel’s security camera system recorded much of what happened.

In the video, a red car pulls up to the scene and at least four people get out of it. They’re seen spreading out across the parking lot and smashing the windows of cars to get inside and search for valuables.

According to police, the burglars used a maroon Dodge Charger which was stolen earlier in the day to commit the crime.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the car burglars, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

