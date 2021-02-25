NOPD searching for suspects accused of stealing an American Flag from an Uptown home

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find whoever stole an American flag from someone’s home. Police say it happened on Thursday, February 4, at about 11:30 at night.

The department posted a couple video clips from the homeowners’ security cameras. Police did not reveal the address of the home.

In the video, four people are seen walking past the home. One enters the front yard through a gate and begins to pull down the flag. Moments later, a second suspect joins him.

Eventually the flag and its display pole are pulled from the home. According to police, the suspects also damaged the home’s exterior.

At various points during the series of events, some of the suspects appear to be recording the moment on their cell phones.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspects, call the departments Second District at 504-658-6020. Or you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.