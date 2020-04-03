NOPD searching for runaway juvenile

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers are searching for a 14 year old girl reported as a runaway.

Kensi Chirinos was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31. She reportedly left her home without permission and has not been seen or heard from since.

Chirinos is a Hispanic female standing about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and an unknown colored top.

Anyone with information regarding Kensi Chirinos’ whereabouts is urged to call NOPD Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040.