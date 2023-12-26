NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A New Orleans business owner says she is afraid for her life after a man set fire to her bail bond business.

After getting new equipment to replace what was destroyed in the fire, Michelle Lodree, the owner of Big Mama’s Bail Bonding, located in the 2900 block of Tulane Avenue in Mid-City, was able to review her surveillance footage, which showed the troubling sequence of events.

“First, they bust a window, and then they pour something,” Lodree explained. “They pour gas or something out of a jug and then light something and throw the fire in on top.”

The surveillance footage then shows the unidentified suspect walk away following the combustion inside Big Mama’s Bail Bonding around 4 o’clock Friday morning. No one was inside.

According to Lodree, she’s being stalked by the perpetrator whom she’s never met and that police have responded to her business multiple times already over less severe incidents.

“I keep getting the same officer, and he’s very dismissive of me,” Lodree said. “I have told him repeatedly that I fear for my safety and that this person is escalating every time.”

Much of her business is now destroyed.

“If it’s not burned, charred, covered in smoke, water, it’s all gone,” the business owner said.

Lodree is now calling on nearby businesses to review their surveillance from Friday morning.

“I’m hoping that people will want to help and want to solve this, so it won’t happen to anybody else,” Lodree said. “I’m willing to even put up a five-thousand-dollar reward to anybody who can help the police or the fire department arrest somebody.”

The NOPD says they are investigating the fire as a simple arson. A police spokesperson says no arrests have been made nor have any suspects been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts