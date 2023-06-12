Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a man responsible for a Marigny area robbery back in May.

According to officers, on May 27 at about 12:37 p.m., a man riding a bike near the corner of Frenchmen and Chartres streets allegedly approached the victim, forcefully took their phone, and left the scene.

The NOPD says the wanted suspect no longer has the bicycle he was seen riding. The subject is described as a black male, last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and black and white NIKE Airs with his hair in braids and carrying a backpack.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

