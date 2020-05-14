NOPD Searches for Suspect Wanted for Theft in Sixth District

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public to identify and locate the pictured subject who is wanted for his alleged involvement in a theft incident that occurred in the 3100 block of Magazine Street.

On Friday, May 8, 2020 at or around 12:12 p.m., the pictured subject entered the business and reportedly stole cash from the tip jar.

The subject is described as a black male, heavy build, black hair with a salt and pepper goatee. He was last seen wearing a khaki collared shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information that can help Sixth District detectives identify and locate the subject is asked to call 504-658-6060, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.