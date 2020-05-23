NOPD searches for suspect wanted for armed robbery on South Broad Street

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public to identify and locate the pictured subject who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a business located in the 200 block of South Broad Street.

On Friday, May 15, 2020 around 3:15 p.m., the unknown subject reportedly entered the business and robbed the store at gunpoint.

Anyone with information that can help First District detectives identify and locate the pictured subject should call 504-658-6010, or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.