NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police are working to locate a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that occurred in New Orleans East, but only have images of a vehicle in question to help them move forward in the investigation.

NOPD reports just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, police responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Old Gentilly and Franch Road.

When they arrived, officers found two gunshot victims sitting in a car. The driver, later identified as 21-year-old Wilton Marks, had been shot in the chest. Marks was declared dead on the scene.

The passenger, who NOPD refers to as a “juvenile male,” had been shot in the leg and was transported to an area hospital. Their name and age were not released by police.

Photo via NOPD

Photo via NOPD

Investigators have identified the pictured vehicle wanted in connection to the shootings.

Vehicle Description

A gray Honda CRV

Has dark tinted windows

5 spoke rims

A silver trimmed grill

A small rear rooftop antenna

Has a minor dent on the front right fender, above the tire

Bearing Louisiana license plate 597FAL

Anyone with any information on this shooting or the wherabouts of the suspect vehicle is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300, or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestopper at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.