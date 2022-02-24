NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police are working to locate a suspect connected to a fatal shooting that occurred in New Orleans East, but only have images of a vehicle in question to help them move forward in the investigation.

NOPD reports just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, police responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of Old Gentilly and Franch Road.

When they arrived, officers found two gunshot victims sitting in a car. The driver, later identified as 21-year-old Wilton Marks, had been shot in the chest. Marks was declared dead on the scene.

The passenger, who NOPD refers to as a “juvenile male,” had been shot in the leg and was transported to an area hospital. Their name and age were not released by police.

  • Photo via NOPD
  • Photo via NOPD

Investigators have identified the pictured vehicle wanted in connection to the shootings.

Vehicle Description

  • A gray Honda CRV
  • Has dark tinted windows
  • 5 spoke rims
  • A silver trimmed grill
  • A small rear rooftop antenna
  • Has a minor dent on the front right fender, above the tire
  • Bearing Louisiana license plate 597FAL

Anyone with any information on this shooting or the wherabouts of the suspect vehicle is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300, or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestopper at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.