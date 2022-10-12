Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person they say burglarized two vehicles in an Algiers neighborhood.

Investigations revealed home surveillance camera’s caught the suspect in the 2700 block of Somerset Drive. It is not known what the person stole but was seen getting into another car driven by an unknown subject soon after.

A description of the alleged person was not given.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact any Fourth District Detective at 504-658-6040. Or contact Crimestoppers at (504)822-1111, Toll-Free at (877)903-7867, or (504)821-2222.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.