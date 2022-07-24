NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle they say is in connection with a number of auto burglaries in the Milneburg neighborhood on July 23.

According to the NOPD, the crimes happened Saturday night. The vehicle was last seen at the corner of Prentiss Avenue and Lafaye Street after several cars were broken into. There is not a solid description of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at(504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.